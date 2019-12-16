WWE Rumors: Kairi Sane reportedly injured at TLC

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 11:48 IST SHARE

Kairi Sane

The Kabuki Warriors managed to retain their tag-team titles against Becky Lynch and Charlotte at WWE TLC in a tables, ladders and chairs match. However, it looks like Kairi Sane might have suffered an injury during the match.

Wrestling Observer Online's Bryan Alvarez confirmed that she received medical attention after the match was over. The main event was filled with amazing spots but injury might have dampened the outcome.

Here's the ultra slow version#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/OjFTdfaKs7 — GIF Skull - Yikes and Ouch #WWETLC (@GIFSkull) December 16, 2019

It is not clear which spot led to Sane's possible concussion. The tag-team champion got hit on the head by the monitor Becky Lynch threw from the commentary table. Another spot that could have led to the concussion involved Charlotte.

The 10-time WWE women's champion delivered a suplex to Sane that saw her hit the barricade. She landed headfirst and unfortunately, her head might have hit the concrete as there was a small gap between the barricade and the carpet.

Was this the point Kairi got concussed? #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/Ai31pHhmLU — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) December 16, 2019

Despite all this, Sane managed to last the whole match and that helped them retain the titles. Becky Lynch seems to be well aware of the situation and took to Twitter to praise Kairi Sane.

The RAW Women's champion tweeted: “.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior.”

There is no report on Sane's availability for Monday Night RAW tomorrow and Bryan Alvarez has revelaed that the actual diagnosis will only be known at the pre-RAW checkup.