Kane On Stephanie McMahon’s Explanation To Why WWE Stars Aren’t Called “Wrestlers”

Former WWE Champion and recently named Knox County mayor-elect Glenn “Kane” Jacobs was interviewed on the FOX News Rundown podcast by Tyrus ex-WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star.

Kane talked about his recent political win. He noted that WWE stars are often labeled as “jocks.” wanting to break the stereotypes that surround WWE Superstars and if he’ll wrestle while maintaining his mayoral responsibilities.

“I remember Stephanie McMahon once saying there’s a reason why we’re not called wrestlers. We’re called superstars because there’s so much more that we do,” said Jacobs.

“Even within our WWE careers, all the things that we’re asked to do. Our promotion, dealing with the media, all of that stuff is more than just a guy or gal in the ring for 10 minutes a night and put on a show.”

“Basically, if I do anything, I’ll just do some special events,” said Kane.

“But, WWE has been a part of my life for over 20 years, I am very proud of my career, I’m very proud of working for the company, I’m proud of people like you (Tyrus), I’m proud of so many of my friends and colleagues.”

Now that he is mayor, the Kane appearances in WWE will be less and he should be more focused on his work in Knox County. However, he is not retired and has said that whenever he can he will make special appearances for his life-long company