Kane's former tag team partner celebrates the WWE legend's milestone anniversary (Exclusive)

Al Snow has opened up about his friendship with Glenn Jacobs ahead of the WWE legend’s 25-year anniversary as the Kane character.

Snow formed the Dynamic Duo tag team with the seven-foot superstar during their days in Smoky Mountain Wrestling (SMW). Jacobs, then known as Unabomb, won the SMW Tag Team Championship with Snow in 1995.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, Snow only had positive things to say about his former tag team partner:

“I couldn’t be happier for Glenn Jacobs,” Snow said. “He was a former partner of mine in Smoky Mountain Wrestling and was a great guy to spend time there with. He was a great guy to spend time with in WWE, and I was so happy for him that he found success as Kane and had such a tremendous and lengthy run as that persona. Now he’s a mayor, which is just awesome. He’s a very, very intelligent man. I think people don’t realize just how highly intelligent he is.” [7:48 - 8:32]

Watch the video above to hear more from Al Snow about his Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) promotion.

Michelle Green discusses her experience training with WWE legend Glenn Jacobs

Away from the squared circle, Glenn Jacobs has been the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since 2018.

Glenn Jacobs @GlennJacobsTN THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor.



I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability. THANK YOU Knox County for electing me to serve a second term as your mayor. I am so grateful for the support you have shown me and my family throughout my campaign for re-election, and will continue to do all I can to serve you to the best of my ability. https://t.co/UevMafyDKD

OVW wrestler Michelle Green trained at the Jacobs-Prichard Wrestling Academy (JPWA) with Jacobs and Dr. Tom Prichard. She enjoyed the experience and is pleased to see her mentor succeeding outside the pro wrestling world:

“For me personally I’m extremely grateful for everything that I was able to learn at JPWA with Dr. Tom Prichard and with Kane,” Green said. “I have been staying in Knoxville for training for a while, where he is the mayor, and it’s exciting of course. Everything that he has already achieved in wrestling and now moving into politics, so I think having one passion is already something that not everyone has and having two is the icing on the cake and something that he's currently very successful at.” [8:40 - 9:18]

Jacobs was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. His most recent WWE match as Kane came in January 2021 when he entered the 30-man Royal Rumble.

What is your favorite Kane memory in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can watch OVW’s weekly television show every Wednesday on FITE TV.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far