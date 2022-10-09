"I'll go on record"- Karrion Kross believes 2-time WWE Champion has the potential to beat Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross opened up about Roman Reigns's recent showdown with Drew McIntyre.

The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom. While the Scotsman took Roman to his limits, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to tilt the scales in The Bloodline's leader's favor, helping him retain the title.

Karrion Kross is slated to face McIntyre at Extreme Rules. He believes that while the latter has the potential to take down the Tribal Chief, his codes and ethics stop him from doing what's necessary.

Here's what The Herald of Doomsday had to say on WWE's The Bump:

"Drew lives by a series of codes and ethics and principles that actually work against him," said Kross. "If he was ready and willing to do the things that we're ready and willing to do, he would have beaten Roman Reigns. I'll go on record and say I think he does have the potential to be Roman, but up here [mind] he's not where he needs to be and we're going to take full advantage of that tonight."

Karrion Kross believes Drew McIntyre should have been ready for anything against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant champions of all time. The Tribal Chief has often been aided by The Bloodline members during his matches, which makes the task of defeating him even more daunting.

Speaking about the main event of Clash at the Castle, Karrion Kross stressed that Drew knew what he was getting into and should have expected the unexpected. The two-time NXT Champion added that his rivalry with The Scotsman didn't play any role in the match's outcome:

"I wouldn't want to take any credit. If he was where he needed to be to beat Roman that night, he would have. That's all there is to it," continued Kross. "I mean, this is a very, a very dangerous game, competing here in World Wrestling Entertainment, you have to be ready for everything because anything can happen and he should have known better."

The Herald of Doomsday has been targeting Drew since returning to WWE two months ago. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. Roman Reigns, meanwhile, is not expected to appear at the show.

Please credit WWE's The Bump with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes