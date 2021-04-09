Create
Karrion Kross defeats Finn Balor to win the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Karrion Kross became a two-time NXT Champion tonight at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
Matt Black
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 51 min ago
News

Karrion Kross is once again the NXT Champion.

Finn Balor certainly brought the fight to Kross, as this bout was his most competitive match in NXT to date. But when the contest ended, Kross stood tall, holding the NXT Championship above his head.

Balor had a good game plan going in by targeting Kross' elbow and kidneys. But this strategy just wasn't enough. Kross finished the match with a vicious forearm to the back of Balor's head, securing the three count and his second reign as the NXT Champion.

At several points, it seemed like Balor was on the verge of victory. He even hit the Coup de Grâce, but Kross refused to stay down en route to victory.

What's next for Finn Balor in NXT?

Finn Balor in WWE
The Prince has had an incredible career resurgence since he returned to NXT in 2019. But has the time come for Finn Balor to rejoin RAW or SmackDown once again?

Many fans would argue that Balor is fine where he is right now. NXT's creative team has a proven track record of showing that it knows how to use Balor and present him as a top star in the company.

It's unknown how a second run on the main roster would go for Balor, so fans will have to wait and see what's next for the former champion.

Regardless if this is Balor's last match in NXT or not, no one can argue that he and Kross left it all in the ring. This match was one of the highlights of the two-night TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event.

What did you think of Karrion Kross' victory? Are you happy about this title change? Do you think Balor is heading back to RAW or SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Published 09 Apr 2021, 07:39 IST
comments icon
NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Finn Balor Karrion Kross WWE NXT Championship
