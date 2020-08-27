Karrion Kross forced to relinquish the NXT Championship 

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX to become the new NXT Champion. The match's outcome was never in doubt as Kross had always been earmarked to be the top Superstar of the Black and Gold brand.

Unfortunately for Karrion Kross, the Superstar suffered a separated shoulder during his title-winning effort, and the news was confirmed by Triple H on the post-show media call.

This week's NXT episode kicked off with Karrion Kross addressing his NXT title win before relinquishing the title due to his injury.

Kross stated that he wouldn't be allowed to defend the title in the condition that he's in, and he left the title in the ring before making his way backstage along with Scarlett.

"On the path there are obstacles, but for me, the obstacles are the path."



Due to injury, @WWEKarrionKross must relinquish his #NXTTitle. #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/usClkIAdMX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 27, 2020

The details of Kross relinquishing the title were first revealed in a Fightful Select report. Fightful Select noted WWE's possible plans for Karrion Kross and the NXT Championship, and they didn't sound too good. Sadly enough, the report turned out to be accurate.

Fightful had reportedly heard from multiple sources in the company that ideas 'are already being thrown around' about possibly crowing a new NXT Champion. The most popular idea discussed was a four-way match to determine the next NXT Champion.

The report went on to add that while there aren't any firm details on the potential participants that could be involved in the match, several wrestlers in the company have apparently heard about the ideas being floated backstage.

Karrion Kross' NXT title win and injury status

During a recent interview with ESPN, Karrion Kross opened up about his shoulder injury during his match against Keith Lee:

"It felt like a choir of demons screaming inside my shoulder in unison. I will get the professional, educated opinion on what the severity of it is ... But it's definitely separated. I won't beat around the bush about that. As the saying goes, it's not ballet."

"I feel mixed emotions right now. The whole situation is very bittersweet. I think from a natural place; I'm always a very motivated individual. I'm a solution-based thinker, rather than a pity-based thinker."

WWE should ideally announce the plans to crown a new champion soon, so stay tuned. A four-way match seems like WWE's best bet.