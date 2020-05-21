We have our first match for TakeOver: In Your House

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made a big splash on NXT by taking out Tommaso Ciampa when they made their first appearance on the brand. Now, The Blackheart has returned and has announced that he will be facing Kross on June 7th at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Karrion Kross started tonight's NXT with another quick win over an enhancement talent and was celebrating his victory with Scarlett.

However, his night was not over as the former NXT Champion made his return. The Blackheart actually praised Kross' plan to lay him out in order to make a statement. He would proceed to announce the first match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The match has now been confirmed by Triple H as well on Twitter.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House gets its first match

NXT TakeOver: In Your House was announced by DX last week on NXT and this is the first match to be confirmed for the event.

Ciampa will have a score to settle with Kross after his vicious attack and this match has all the ingredients to be a classic.

Apart from this, we will probably get to see the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament come to an end at the show as well.