Kavita Devi: 5 things you need to know about WWE's first Indian Women's Superstar

Kavita "Devi" Dalal's life story is an incredibly inspirational one and everyone needs to know about it.

Kavita is indeed #1

The WWE have officially announced that Kavita Devi (real name Kavita Dalal) has been selected to be a part of their 32-woman Mae Young Classic tournament. The news is one of jubilation for the Indian contingent of the WWE Universe, as this is the first time that an Indian woman has been selected to be a part of the WWE in any capacity.

The 34-year-old Kavita has made a country of 1.3 Billion people proud after she was signed by the WWE following her Dubai tryout. However, her success has not come without its own trials and tribulations.

Kavita, who hails from a modest background, has gone through many struggles to get to where she has reached and today we’re going to take a look at some facts about her life that will help us get to know her better.

So without further ado, let’s first begin with a few facts about Kavita that take us to the very beginnings of her life.

#1 She hails from a small village in Haryana, India

A picture from Julana, Jind

Kavita Dalal hails from a small village called Malvi (Julana) of the Jind district in the state of Haryana. The village has a population of under 6000 people according to the 2011 Indian Census and doesn't exactly have the best facilities for budding women athletes.

While this may not seem like a significant detail, Haryana is India’s second-worst state in terms of child sex ratio, with female foeticide being a major issue. For a girl to be born in a small village in the state and for her to go on to achieve everything that Kavita has, in itself, is inspirational.

Kavita grew up in the village and completed her schooling from Julana’s Girls Senior Secondary School. Kavita has stated that she grew up in a society where girls weren’t expected to study beyond 10th standard.

Kavita defied all odds, however, and would subsequently also go on to complete a B.A. degree. She credits her elder brother Sandeep Dalal for encouraging her to complete higher studies and to become a weightlifter.