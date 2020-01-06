Kavita Devi shares her new year's resolution for 2020

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020 IST SHARE

Kavita Devi

As the world celebrates the coming of a new year as well as a new decade, several professional wrestlers have shared their goals and resolutions for 2020. The first-ever female pro-wrestler of Indian nationality to have the honor of performing for WWE, Kavita Devi, recently revealed her ambitions for this year. Here's what Devi had to say:

We have always perceived women to have certain restrictions but I feel all women are very strong not just mentally but physically too. While there has been a constant push for women empowerment all around the world through different events, activities, and conversations, I look at 2020 to continue the conversation and empower women in my country to take on opportunities and succeed in fields that society doesn’t expect they could.

Kavita Devi kicked off her career in former World Champion The Great Khali's Continental Wrestling Entertainment, on February 24, 2016. She was revealed as one of the participants in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, where Devi was eliminated in the first round by Dakota Kai.

She signed a contract with WWE soon after, and began training at the WWE Performance Center. The biggest moment of her pro-wrestling career came in April 2018, when she competed in the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Devi was eliminated by Sarah Logan in the free-for-all.

Watch WWE live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels

Catch WWE Monday Night RAW every Tuesday morning at 6:30 am on SONY TEN 1 channels in English and SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi

Catch Friday Night SmackDown every Saturday morning at 6.30 am on SONY TEN 1 channels in English and SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi