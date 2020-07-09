Keith Lee dedicates his NXT Championship victory at Great American Bash to former World Champion Mark Henry

Keith Lee reveals who he wants to dedicate his NXT Championship win to.

Keith Lee is the NXT Champion as well as the North American Champion.

Keith Lee

Keith Lee has made history on the second night of the Great American Bash. 'The Limitless One' Keith Lee achieved greatness in NXT by becoming the first man to ever hold the NXT North-American Championship as well as the coveted NXT Championship at the same time.

Keith Lee ended Adam Cole's 403-day long title reign to become the new NXT Champion. Adam Cole had held the NXT Championship for a record number of days and was the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history, even surpassing Finn Balor.

Adam Cole and Keith Lee faced each other in a winner take all match at NXT Great American Bash. Before the second night of GAB was aired, Mark Henry had praised Keith Lee on WWE's The Bump. After winning the NXT Championship, Keith Lee paid his respects to Mark Henry as well as his coach, the late Tim Brooks.

I believe Mark Henry said to me that I would bring back — forgive me if I misquote him, but, I’m fairly certain I was paying attention when he said I would bring back — ‘big man magic.’ Mr. Henry, this one’s for you, too. But more importantly, McKenzie, my coach who just passed away, just last week, once told me I would be the top, I would be one of the best this industry has ever seen. Today, he’s a prophet, and for me it doesn’t get sweeter than that. (H/T: Sescoops)

What does the future hold for Keith Lee?

Keith Lee is on the top of the world after having won the NXT Championship and must truly be 'basking in his glory' right now. However, with both the top singles Championships in NXT under his possession, Lee will have to work twice as hard to retain them.

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor had recently hinted that he will be coming for the North American Championship as he has never held that title. A feud with The Undisputed Era could also be on the cards and NXT's best faction will not sit idly after their leader Adam Cole lost the NXT Championship to Keith Lee.