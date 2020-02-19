Keith Lee details his "intense" match-up with Brock Lesnar, reveals his dream WWE opponent

Keith Lee (Image Courtesy: Whatculture)

On the back of his first successful title defense of the NXT North American Championship, Keith Lee joined this week's WWE Backstage to discuss a host of topics including his thoughts on sharing the ring with reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at this year's Royal Rumble.

Additionally, Lee also revealed which WWE superstar he would like to share the ring in the future and what currently remains his favorite dream match in the company.

Keith Lee on sharing the ring with Brock Lesnar

At the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar finally came face-to-face against each other in a clash between two titans. Despite Lee carrying all the momentum in the world, he eventually fell short and was eliminated by Lesnar from The Rumble match.

"It was intense, when you get in the ring with a specimen like that." - @RealKeithLee on his #RoyalRumble moment with @BrockLesnar #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/pHhAFNnKKX — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 19, 2020

When asked about his match-up against 'The Beast Incarnate', the reigning NXT North American Champion labeled the clash between the two men as "intense" and claimed that competition is something that has always been exciting for Lee.

"It was intense. When you get in the ring with someone that is a specimen like that, you have no choice but to feel it. For me, competition is something that excites me."

Lastly, Lee was also asked about his dream match in WWE, to which he replied that he would love to share the ring against former WWE United States Champion Cesaro at some point down the road.

What's next for Keith Lee?

Having successfully defended the NXT North American Championship against Dominick Dijakovic at the recently concluded NXT TakeOver: Portland, Keith Lee could be set for another big title defense at this year's WrestleMania 36.