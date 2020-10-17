Things didn't turn out the way Braun Strowman had planned for tonight's WWE SmackDown. His WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns ended with The Tribal Chief putting him in a guillotine submission. Strowman tapped out in the end, thus giving the victory to Reigns. RAW Superstar Keith Lee had a lot to say about the match, via his Twitter handle.

Listen.....that was a different @WWERomanReigns than I remember. I don't support all that extra with the chair.



But shoutout to @BraunStrowman. You got slept, but that's nothing to be ashamed of. Way to fight, but I hope your recovery is good for #WWERaw. — Massive Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 17, 2020

Keith Lee said that Reigns was a different person tonight than the one he remembers. He also made it clear that he doesn't support Reigns' beatdown of Strowman with a chair. Lee proceeded to praise Strowman and stated that he hopes The Monster Among Men recovers well for their upcoming match on RAW.

Braun Strowman may not be 100% for his match against Keith Lee on RAW

On the upcoming RAW Season Premiere, Keith Lee and Braun Strowman are going to engage in a battle of the behemoths.

Keith Lee can't wait to go at it with Strowman, but the latter will have to recover quickly if he wants to have a fighting chance. Tonight, Reigns not only put Strowman down, but brutalized him with a chair. Hopefully, Strowman is at 100% when he goes toe to toe with Lee on RAW.