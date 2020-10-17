Create
Keith Lee reacts to Roman Reigns destroying Braun Strowman

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Modified 17 Oct 2020, 09:49 IST
News
Things didn't turn out the way Braun Strowman had planned for tonight's WWE SmackDown. His WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns ended with The Tribal Chief putting him in a guillotine submission. Strowman tapped out in the end, thus giving the victory to Reigns. RAW Superstar Keith Lee had a lot to say about the match, via his Twitter handle.

Keith Lee said that Reigns was a different person tonight than the one he remembers. He also made it clear that he doesn't support Reigns' beatdown of Strowman with a chair. Lee proceeded to praise Strowman and stated that he hopes The Monster Among Men recovers well for their upcoming match on RAW.

Braun Strowman may not be 100% for his match against Keith Lee on RAW

On the upcoming RAW Season Premiere, Keith Lee and Braun Strowman are going to engage in a battle of the behemoths.

Keith Lee can't wait to go at it with Strowman, but the latter will have to recover quickly if he wants to have a fighting chance. Tonight, Reigns not only put Strowman down, but brutalized him with a chair. Hopefully, Strowman is at 100% when he goes toe to toe with Lee on RAW.

Published 17 Oct 2020, 09:49 IST
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Keith Lee WWE Universal Championship
