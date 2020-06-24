Keith Lee recalls a disturbing experience in a personal #SpeakingOut post

Keith Lee opened up about an incident when he was drugged.

He narrated the entire incident in a social media post.

Keith Lee shared his story as a part of the #SpeakingOut movement

WWE Superstar Keith Lee is the latest person to join the list of those in the wrestling world who have come forward and revealed the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse that they have faced in the industry. The NXT North American Champion also took to Twitter and shared a horrific experience of his own.

Keith Lee stated that back in 2016 or 2017, he had a very bad experience involving a woman who came onto him a lot of times despite him politely declining her advances. Lee said that after one point, al the details of that night are extremely fuzzy and he found himself in an unpleasant position when he could finally wake up.

Here's a part of his story that he shared on social media.

"I would return to fresh drinks. We'd continue discussing the types of training I do. I'd try to get her to sing, but she would act shy and decline, saying she enjoyed listening to others, but didn't want attention on her. I even offered help with 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' It's kind of my go-to when people are nervous about karaoke. I try to be inviting. And that song is pure fun! Unfortunately... it's right around here things become extremely fuzzy for me. No matter how much I rack my brain, all I find myself able to recall is struggling to make it to the stage..... I recall waking up naked in a hotel room (I don't even recall if it was my own room), confused and in a panic. I was fortunate enough to have my essentials such as a wallet and phone. But... who knows what all I lost."

You can read about the entire incident in the tweet below:

Not out of spite.

Not because I want to cause anyone harm.

Not out of hate or anger.

I simply want you to know... #YouAreNotAlone

.

I am #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/PKq2oxgIVD — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 23, 2020

WWE Superstar Mia Yim, who is in a relationship with Keith Lee, also responded to his story and showed him love and support as the latter found the courage to reveals the details of the particular incident.

I love you. I’m proud of you. — The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 23, 2020

Keith Lee and his current run in WWE

Keith Lee rose to prominence in WWE during the latter half of 2019. he quickly got over with the crowd and found himself in the title picture on NXT. Keith Lee then went on to become the NXT North American Championship, and he is now set to defend his title against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor in a triple-threat match on NXT next week.

His decision to come out and participate in the #SpeakingOut moment is bound to give courage and support to all those who have been a victim in the wrestling industry. Keith Lee wanted the others who have had similar experiences to know that they are not alone.