Keith Lee responds to CM Punk's stunning Royal Rumble winner suggestion

Keith Lee

CM Punk was on WWE Backstage once again last night and as it is Royal Rumble week, he was asked who should be the winner (just like everyone else on the show). The former WWE Champion picked Keith Lee as his battle royal winner and his choice was well received by the WWE Universe.

For once, it was not just picking the top stars out there and actually about getting someone over. Punk said:

“Keith Lee from NXT should win the Royal Rumble. I think he had a tremendous showing at Survivor Series. He, to me, is a big fish is in a little pond right now. Not to say that NXT is little by any means. But I think you need to follow up on stuff like this, you strike when the lightning is hot.

“You see the moment he had with Reigns [at Survivor Series]. That already feels like it was two years ago. We gotta get going wth Keith Lee here. I think he needs to chunk Brock over the top rope and he needs to win the whole thing.”

Like everyone, Keith Lee was also caught surprised by Punk's pick and has now taken to Twitter to respond to him. The NXT Superstar has said that he is grateful to the former WWE Champion and would love to express it in person if they ever meet. He tweeted:

Hmm....should I ever have the privilege of meeting Mr. Punk, I shall be certain to express my gratitude.



The sentiment is most appreciated. https://t.co/Qygtb0izxF — Relentless Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 22, 2020

The Royal Rumble PPV takes place this Sunday on the WWE Network and is one of the company's most anticipated shows of the year.