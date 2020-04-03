Keith Lee reveals how he has been struggling to wrestle without the WWE Universe

Keith Lee has revealed how tough it has been for him to wrestle without the WWE Universe.

The reigning NXT North American Champion is one of the most popular superstars within the WWE Universe.

On this week's edition of WWE NXT, reigning NXT North American Champion Keith Lee marked another successful defense of his title.

However, much like the past few weeks, NXT was once again hosted in an empty arena with no fans due to the massive coronavirus outbreak around the world. While speaking to CBS Sports recently, Lee opened up on the topic and revealed If he has considered taking a break from in-ring competition due to the current situation.

Keith Lee on possibly taking a break from in-ring competition due to the coronavirus pandemic

During his interview with CBS Sports, Keith Lee stated that he was always confident in WWE's protocol of hosting their events under closed doors and the safety of their superstars. The reigning North American Champion noted that with the protocol that WWE has put in place during the on-going global crisis, it has been possible for all superstars to get through their usual routine without much problem. (H/T: SEScoops)

“[…] with the protocols that we’ve had, it’s kind of made it possible for us to get it done. I think that for me, it never was really a thought [in my head] because I knew of what the protocol would be and the things necessary in order to even be okay and cleared to enter the building and things of that sort. So I was fairly confident in the circumstances that were set forth before us.”

Lee, who since making his WWE debut has established his place as one of the most over superstars in the company, then went on to discuss the importance of the WWE Universe and what competing in an empty arena felt like.

The North American Champion claimed that there is certainly a level of energy that the WWE Universe, or any crowd in general, brings to the table. The NXT sensation also added that the omission of the crowd has also reflected on him being out of his "zone".

“[…] based on last week’s episode and there being nobody there, the first punch to my ear really rocked me, and that’s not a normal thing for me. So that’s something that I’ve taken note of, and I’ve tried to prepare myself going forward. Things are going to hurt more and that’s okay. All I can do is absorb those and use those instead to hopefully reset adrenaline levels where I can push forward.”

What's next for Keith Lee?

Keith Lee is currently on the back of another successful title defense over Damian Priest and Dominick Dijakovic from this week's NXT. And, from here onwards, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for Lee in the black-and-gold brand.