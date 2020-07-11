Keith Lee reveals how Roman Reigns influenced his push backstage, Big Dog responds

WWE Superstar Keith Lee had an incredible week as he ended Adam Cole's historic NXT title reign and became a double champion in WWE. The newly crowned NXT Champion as well the North American Champion credited WWE Superstar Roman Reigns for heavily influencing his push over the last few months.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Keith Lee opened up about his rise to the top. During the conversation, he revealed how Roman Reigns helped his push in WWE by sharing a special moment at Survivor Series 2019, when the two Superstars had come face to face.

Following their altercation, Roman Reigns fist-bumped Keith Lee, who had the entire WWE Universe buzzing for the Moment Maker. Keith Lee revealed that a simple gesture like the fist bump helped him in gaining more attention from the onlookers, which, in turn, resulted in his massive push in WWE. Here's what Keith Lee had to say about Roman Reigns;

"Roman doesn't get enough credit for what he means to this sport. And he went above-and-beyond to make that moment. The simple gesture of our fist bump, he turned that into magic. That was the start of something very special for me. He is such a superstar that he made that moment overshadow everything else that happened in that match, and I won't forget it." (h/t WrestlingINC)

What Did Roman Reigns say in response?

Roman Reigns acknowledged Keith Lee's gratitude and took to Twitter to respond to the newly crowned NXT Champion. He congratulated Keith Lee for his 'one hell of a journey' and said that there's still a lot of work to do. Roman Reigns concluded his message by saying that he would like to face Keith Lee in a Single's match somewhere down the line.

Roman Reigns' sweet message to Keith Lee read,

"Congrats on one hell of a journey @RealKeithLee. Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ!"

Keith lee is expected to have a dominant run on NT with his Double Championship. He will likely defend his titles against the likes of Karrion Kross, Tommaso Ciampa, and also Dominick Dijakovic. WWE have huge expectations from Keith Lee, and the Moment Maker is bound to deliver.

As for Roman Reigns, he opted out of WWE tapings as a safety precaution amidst the growing Covid-19 crisis. He is expected to return when things are safer. Whenever Roman Reigns decides to return to SmackDown, he is expected to go after the WWE Universal Championship.