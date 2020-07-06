Keith Lee sends birthday greetings to Adam Cole ahead of their big 'Winner Takes All' match

Adam Cole will face Keith Lee in a huge match on NXT this week.

But before that, Keith Lee wanted to send his best wishes to the champion.

Keith Lee wished Adam Cole on social media

WWE Superstar and NXT Champion Adam Cole turned 31 today, and the pro-wrestling community showered him with Birthday wishes. The Undisputed Era leader also received a message from Keith Lee, ahead of their huge match scheduled for NXT this week.

In his social media posts, Keith Lee wrote 'Happy Birthday Champ' for Adam Cole.

Adam Cole and Keith Lee are set to lock horns with both their titles -- NXT Championship and North American Championship -- on the line in a 'Winner Takes All' match. This match is scheduled to take place on the second night of the Great American Bash.

Disclaimer: This part of the article contains a SPOILER for their upcoming match.

It is important to note that last week, an NXT Superstar accidentally shared a picture from the event. In the picture, Keith Lee is seen standing in the middle of the ring with both the titles with confetti all around him.

WWE were reportedly furious with the leak, but there's no news about the actions that's been taken backstage. There have been several speculations suggesting that WWE shot an alternate ending after the spoiler leak went viral on social media.

Adam Cole is the longest-reigning champion in NXT history and arguably the greatest one. He has dominated the Black and Gold brand for more than a year and deserves a justified end to his commendable championship reign.

Adam Cole receives an adorable message from his girlfriend and AEW Superstar, Britt Baker

Advertisement

AEW Superstar Britt Baker sent a lovely message to her partner and WWE Superstar Adam Cole on Twitter. She took the opportunity to wish her best friend on his special day and stated that he is one of the best human beings on the planet. In the post, she also hailed Adam Cole for his positive attitude towards life and wished him all the success in the world. Here's what her post read;

"Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are one of the best human beings on the planet, and your constant positive outlook on life is contagious. You deserve all the success in the world. Life with you is wonderful, and I love you more than Grey's and Big Macs! @AdamColePro"

Happy Birthday to my best friend ♥️. You are one of the best human beings on the planet and your constant positive outlook on life is contagious. You deserve all the success in the world. Life with you is wonderful and I love you more than Grey’s and Big Macs! @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/EOWv9uU4cm — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 5, 2020

Adam Cole also responded to this sweet message and said "I Love you". Both him and Baker are doing well for themselves in their respective promotions and have always been supportive of each other's career.