Keith Lee thanks WWE legend for officiating his wedding

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has taken to Twitter to thank a WWE Hall of Famer who officiated his wedding.

He and fellow former WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently tied the knot with hardcore legend Mick Foley as the official for proceedings.

The idea came about in February 2021, when Yim and Lee announced their engagement on Twitter, to which Foley responded with congratulations and offered to officiate the wedding. Yim seemed to be into the idea and told him that she'd soon be in touch.

The wedding of the two former stars recently took place, and Foley did indeed officiate. Doubtless pleased with "Jolly Old St. Mick," Keith Lee took to Twitter to offer his thanks to the former WWE Champion.

"A plethora of thanks @RealMickFoley. Shout should you ever require me," Lee said.

Foley responded to the tweet, telling Lee that it was an honor to officiate his nuptials. You can check out the exchange below:

When was Keith Lee released from WWE?

Lee was a standout in the NXT's black-and-gold era, involved in several high-profile feuds with Adam Cole, Dominik Dijakovic, and Karrion Kross.

In his time with the developmental brand, he held both the NXT Championship and the North American Championship simultaneously before receiving his main roster call-up in 2021.

During his time on WWE's flagship show, Monday Night RAW, Lee's booking was underwhelming, with the Limitless One struggling creatively despite some notable feuds.

He was re-packaged as Keith "Bearcat" Lee in homage to legendary star Bearcat Wright shortly before the release from his WWE contract in November of the same year.

