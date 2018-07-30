UFC/WWE News: Ken Shamrock reacts to Brian Christopher's passing

Brian Christopher passed away on Sunday, after hospitalisation

Former WWE superstar, Brian Christopher, better known as "Grand Master Sexay", who was a member of "Too Cool" with Scott Taylor, has passed away at the tender age of 46.

Christopher, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry "The King" Lawler has died in hospital after an attempting suicide while in his jail cell.

He had been an inmate at Hardeman County Jail following charges of Driving Under the Influence and evading arrest in an incident that took place on the 7th July.

Lawler was rushed to the hospital but was announced dead on arrival.

UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE superstar, Ken Shamrock has issued a heartfelt reaction on his personal Twitter page.

My heart hurts after learning the worst fear has been realized.



Brian was a great person, his energy and personality left a lasting impact on all he worked with and fans who watched.



He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/0qCaAsu3yp — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) July 30, 2018

Shamrock refers to Lawler as a great person and personality who will be sadly missed. A viewpoint shared by many others on social media.

Shamrock worked in WWE (then known as WWF) with Lawler between 1997 and 1999, and has obviously taken this loss hard as will many of the others of Lawler's peers, friends and family. Shamrock wrestled Lawler several times in the company, mainly as part of tag team matches on WWF television.

Ken Shamrock - wrestled with Lawler in the then-WWF in the late 1990's

Lawler wrestled for WWE for four years between 1997 and 2001 during the company's famed Attitude Era and was a former World Tag Team Champion in the promotion with his "Too Cool" partner, "Scotty 2 Hotty" Scott Taylor. The team was later joined by Rikishi, and the three of them became firm fan favourites.

Lawler made a brief return to the company in 2004 which lasted for only four matches before he was fired. Lawler was later invited back to the company and was involved in his father's Wrestlemania feud with Michael Cole in 2011.

