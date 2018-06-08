WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega and Xavier Woods to face off at E3

Two wrestlers going head to head next week, but not for the type of performance wrestling fans are used too.

The Cleaner and The Valedictorian

What's the Story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Kenny Omega and WWE's Xavier Woods are set to meet up next week and will play against each other in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition at the video game expo, E3.

In Case You Didn't Know

Though Omega and Woods wrestle for different companies, they have crossed path multiple times over their love of video games.

The two first crossed paths at Community Effort Orlando (CEO) event in 2016 playing Street Fighter and faced off the following year playing Tekken 7.

The Heart of the Matter

Street Fighter's Twitter account shared a video of Omega and Woods talking about playing against each other and revealed their plan to face off at E3. to settle their feud.

BREAKING NEWS: We just spoke with @XavierWoodsPhD and @KennyOmegamanX and they've agreed to settle their #SFVAE feud in one week - June 14 during E3! pic.twitter.com/QolOVdzE9n — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 7, 2018

Omega and Woods have been playing against each others for years now, but this marked the first time that WWE referenced the face-off and wrote an article about it.

Despite Omega's clearly being a wrestler employed by NJPW, WWE referred to the former IWGP United States Champion as an "independent wrestling star."

The following is an excerpt from the article WWE wrote regarding the two wrestlers stepping away from the ring to face off in Street Fighter:

Xavier Woods and independent wrestling star Kenny Omega have been engaging in a heated war of words on social media over who’s better at Street Fighter

After some choice words from "The Cleaner," the ground rules have been laid down for this struggle for supremacy, and Woods and Omega won’t be alone in this battle. Each man will select two partners, making this a 3-on-3 showdown in Street Fighter V. Woods is extremely confident in his partners, who have yet to be revealed, while claiming that Omega won't be able to find anybody to meet the challenge.

What's Next?

E3 is a three-day event that will start on Tuesday, June 12 and end on Thursday, June 14 and will be available for live viewing on Twitch and YouTube.

It's always interesting to see other wrestlers interact from different companies and doing it over video games makes it seem even more fun.

But despite being fans of both men, I'm pulling for Woods.

Who do you think will come up on top in this battle? Sound off in the comments section below!