WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega claims that both The Elite and The New Day wants to have a wrestling match against each other

Both parties have apparently thrown in the idea of a potential dream match with each other.

The Elite (left) and The New Day (right)

What’s the story?

During a recent media call with FIghtful.com, new IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega revealed a rather shocking detail, when he claimed that both The Elite and The New Day are apparently all in for a potential dream showdown against each other.

In case you didn’t know...

Despite working for two different promotions, The Elite and The New Day have developed a very strong bond with each other over the years via the social media and due to Omega’s friendship with fellow wrestler and gamer Xavier Woods.

The Elite is arguably the most popular and over three-man stable in the world right now, whereas, on the other hand, The New Day is a four-time WWE Tag Team Champion as well.

The heart of the matter

At the recently concluded E3 Gaming Convention, The Elite and The New Day competed in an absolutely amazing, yet hilarious gaming battle, when both teams went head-to-head against each other in a Street Fighter V battle.

As noted, The Elite and The New Day’s battle at the E3 broke all sorts of barriers and was also promoted by WWE itself.

However, regardless of a battle off the field, it is definitely worth noting that a match between these two sides inside the squared-circle promises to be another historic match and apparently both The Elite and The New Day were willing to throw it down inside the ring as well.

Omega says, The Elite and New Day both want to have a match badly, and broke all kinds of streaming and VOD records just playing a video game. They've shown they can draw business with a feud. Dollars make sense, and right now is the time to ease up "us vs. them" and do it. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 21, 2018

What’s next?

Kenny Omega is currently slated to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship at the G1 Specials in San Francisco, USA against Cody Rhodes, in a match which is subsequently going to decide who the actual leader of The Bullet Club is.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the trio of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods are currently working under the SmackDown Live brand and are looking for a potential start to a brand new feud.

