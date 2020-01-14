Kenny Omega claims that New Japan Pro Wrestling did their best to portray him as a "terrible person"

In a recent episode of Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega opened up on his problems with New Japan Pro Wrestling, which initially occurred prior to his departure from the promotion shortly after Wrestle Kingdom 13.

Omega, who at one point in time was New Japan's top rising star and also held the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, claimed that his former promotion apparently tried their best to present the former 'Best Bout Machine' in a negative manner.

Kenny Omega on his issues with New Japan Pro Wrestling

At Wrestle Kingdom 13, Kenny Omega made his final appearance under the New Japan Pro Wrestling banner and for his final appearance, the former leader of the Bullet Club lost the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

However, once New Japan management learned that Omega was on his way out of the promotion and was on the verge of joining All Elite Wrestling, the Japanese promotion seemingly did "whatever they could" to make Omega look like a terrible person. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

“Once they knew that I was going, they did whatever they could – they did a complete media blitz – to make it look like I was this terrible person. Once I picked up on that, it actually inspired me to make a video that I made. Once I picked up on that, it actually inspired me to make a video that I made. Yeah, some of my good friends in real life, Toby Fox, the guy who made Undertale, he helped me write the script for this game idea. I funded the whole thing because I knew it wasn't going to get cleared [by NJPW]. I was like, 'okay, we're clear, here it is. I even edited it for you. It's all done.' And they're like, 'no, we're not showing it.' And I was like, 'you're not showing it?' Yeah. I'm like, 'well, what do you want me to do then?' And they're like, 'well, the President doesn't like it. Gedo doesn't like it.' Okay. So I said, 'okay, thankfully, I own it, so here you go, Nick.' We put it up on BTE. It got a ton of media, press. It went viral right away. And then, New Japan hits me up like, 'so if we, like, edited the parts we didn't like, could we use that video because I'm noticing it's, like, getting a lot of traction. Could you actually give it to New Japan World?' And I'm like, 'oh, I'm sorry, I already gave it to Nick.'"

What's next for Kenny Omega?

As of now, Kenny Omega is focused on his career with AEW, where he is currently in a team with Hangman 'Adam' Page.