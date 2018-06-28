NJPW News: Kenny Omega comments on how he and Kazuchika Okada prepared for their historic IWGP Championship match at Dominion

Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada squared-off in a historic match at Dominion

What’s the story?

IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega was recently a guest on the X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast where he discussed his recent two out of three falls match against Kazuchika Okada from Dominion 6.9.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier this month, at the Osaka-jo Hall, Bullet Club’s Omega finally won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his career, when he defeated ‘The Rainmaker’ Okada in an astonishing two out of three falls match to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship for the very first time in his career.

Prior to their historic showdown at Dominion 6.9, Okada and Omega previously squared-off on three different occasions, with each man standing at a record of 1-1, with one 60 minute time limit draw which occurred at last year’s Dominion 6.11 event.

However, following the biggest win of his career this past Saturday, Omega now holds a record of 2-1 against Okada and in doing so, ‘The Best Bout Machine’ has also ended Okada's historic 720-day reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Sean Waltman, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Omega stated that prior to his fourth showdown against Okada, it apparently took a lot of thought and care in order to properly plan out the third championship match between the two men.

Omega, in addition, also noted that both he and Okada seemingly wanted to be careful in the build-up to the third and final fall in their title match, following the two dramatic falls which went in favor of Okada and Omega respectively.

"It's what story are we going to tell that complements the other three matches that we've done. What story do we tell that leaves something open for a possible fifth match, because even though we were never told that there was gonna be a fifth match, I have a feeling that there's gonna be a fifth match. So I didn't want to blow everything in that match, and I wanted to leave it for that there is gonna be another one."

What’s next?

Omega will make his first IWGP Heavyweight Title defense at the G1 Specials in San Francisco, USA against one of his biggest adversaries in Cody Rhodes when the two men square-off later next month at the Cow Palace.

What do you think about Omega's reign as Heavyweight champion? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below!