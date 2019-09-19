Kenny Omega on AEW vs. NXT - 'You're going to see real stars, not developmental talent' (Exclusive)

Kenny Omega caught up with Sportskeeda during an SPW event

AEW star Kenny Omega was in Singapore for a special SPW event, and local pro wrestling legend Andruew Tang (who shared the ring with Omega at the event) was gracious enough to ask him a few questions that I'd sent across, to the Best Bout Machine. Cheers to Vinayak Sodhi (Wrestle Square, Dangal Ke Soorma) for setting this whole thing up.

We asked Omega about the Wednesday Night Wars with WWE NXT, because both brands will be sharing the same time slot albeit on different networks. AEW will be on TNT while NXT is on the USA Network.

Omega did not hold back and said the following:

You can call it a war if you want. It's like, to me, we're in a completely different kind of business. I mean what they're doing is different from what we're doing. It's weird, because it's hard to say you're going to war with people that I call my friends.

He continued thus, amping up the intensity:

And yet, we are going to war. And yet, when I sit back and look at the grand picture, I'm going to war with these dudes that, if we were on the same show together, the same promotion...let's pretend there were no borders. Let's pretend there were no promotions. Let's just pretend there's just one big promotion. If these guys were in the same show as me, they'd be in the dark match. They'd be in the opening match of my main event match.

Omega would bring it home in this manner:

You wanna call that a war, you wanna call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it's fun for you to do. That's cool. But we're different planets. And you're going to see that right away, when you see 10000+ arenas sold out. You're going to see smiles on fans' faces. You're going to see real stars. Not developmental talent but real stars appearing on your television sets, every week.

