Kenny Omega reveals 2 former WWE Champions he wished he faced

Karan Bedi News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020

Missed opportunity

Kenny Omega did a Q&A session where he answered several fan questions. One of them asked what his all-time dream match would be, and Omega said that the list would be pretty long, but he did name Kurt Angle and Mankind alongside Kenta Kobashi.

It's revealing who Omega named as some of his dream opponents. It's also interesting that he didn't name Mick Foley but Mankind instead.

This is mere speculation, but that could be an overthrow to his recent match with Jon Moxley. The match was considered the most violent that many have witnessed in a while and the response, though positive, was that it went too far.

To date, the Mankind character was probably most memorable Mick Foley character. His actions outside the ring were hilarious. The character was initially introduced as a crazed Hannibal Lecter-type lunatic who morphed into a loving and dopey outsider.

In essence, it was Mankind who got thrown off the Hell in the Cell all those years ago and that moment has still lived on in the minds of many a wrestling fan. Perhaps, this is a moment that Omega wished he had.

In the case of Angle, that would also make for a great match. Omega can work with the best of them and his technical prowess would match Angle's. It would be interesting to know who else Omega wished he had a match with.