Kenny Omega reveals how former WWE Champion influenced his on-screen relationship with Kota Ibushi

Kota Ibushi (left) has quite the history with Kenny Omega

During their time together, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi were arguably one of wrestling's greatest tag teams. Known as The Golden Lovers, the duo pretty much dominated the scene in Japanese tag team wrestling before eventually parting ways in 2014 with Omega having joined the villainous Bullet Club faction.

Speaking to Bleacher Report recently, Omega opened up on his relationship with former tag team partner Kota Ibushi and mentioned how former NJPW superstar and two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles had an influence in maintaining the Golden Lovers' on-screen relationship.

Omega reveals how Styles was the driving force in his on-screen relationship with Ibushi

At the 2015 NJPW Invasion attack pay-per-view, Kota Ibushi, now having made the jump from Jr. Heavyweight to Heavyweight, challenged for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, as he looked to dethrone 'The Phenomenal One' of his reign.

However, in what is still considered to be one of Styles' best matches till date, ended in a controversial manner when Omega prevented his former tag team partner from hitting a Phoenix Splash and turn his dream of winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship into reality.

As 'The Cleaner' opted to help out his fellow Bullet Club stablemate, Styles was quick to catch Ibushi in mid-air and hit the Styles Clash for the win. Omega has now revealed how Styles was a driving force in the build-up to his storyline against Ibushi and convinced Gedo.

"This was the closest, physically, I had been to Ibushi in a wrestling environment for the longest time. For it to be in this huge title match with AJ Styles, and there was going to be this moment where what I did impacted the match, it was emotional for both of us. I can't take all of the credit. Actually, AJ was a huge driving force. He went to the office and said, 'Please, Gedo [the head of New Japan's creative team], let Kenny be the only guy that comes out. I know Kenny has this thing that he wants to do, so let Kenny have this moment.' If there were other Bullet Club guys there, it may get lost in the shuffle. He wanted it just to be me, and I think it helped magnify the impact of what happened in the ring and the real emotions."

What's next for Styles, Ibushi, and Omega respectively?

AJ Styles is currently focused on the Road To WrestleMania 36 and is expected to face The Undertaker at The Show of Immortals. On the other hand, Ibushi was initially scheduled to compete in this year's New Japan Cup but with the recent coronavirus outbreak, NJPW has decided to postpone the NJ Cup.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega will be putting his AEW Tag Team Championship on the line in less than 24 hours, as he and current tag team partner Adam 'Hangman' Page will be facing The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.

Advertisement

You can check out the live results and updates for AEW Revolution at this link.