Kenny Omega reveals why he isn't getting pushed in AEW

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST

WarnerMedia Upfront 2019 - Arrivals

It was over a year ago where Kenny Omega, for a while, was the hottest Superstar in wrestling. Year after year, we would hear rumors about WWE approaching Omega, while The Cleaner would reveal some of his demands (such as wanting to skip the NXT process like AJ Styles).

Year after year when Wrestle Kingdom 13 finished, the rumors would emerge about Omega's contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling running out and he would likely have let the potential WWE rumors start floating about to get better leverage and a more favorable contract with NJPW.

But with the rise of All Elite Wrestling, Omega was quick to jump ship. The biggest criticism that he's gotten since then is the fact that he's become "less relevant". He hasn't been pushed as the top star that fans would have wanted and many feel that his status as the hottest wrestler in the world is well behind him.

When asked about it on Twitter, Omega replied that his run in AEW is more about giving back and letting the next generation thrive:

I lived out mostly all of my dreams during the last run I had and now a big part of my current dream is seeing a new generation thrive — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

We love the approach that Kenny Omega has, but we believe that he still has a lot left to give. In the same Q&A, he said that he has atleast 5 years left in his career but he joked that he has been saying that "for the last ten years".