Kenny Omega's return date to Japan revealed

All Elite Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega is all set to make his grand return to his home promotion of DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan on the 7th of June, 2020. As announced by DDT Pro Wrestling, Omega will be returning to the promotion at their upcoming Peter Pan show which is set to take place at the Saitama Super Arena.

Currently, on the back off his recent defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Lucha Brothers, Kenny Omega is set to make his return to Japan.

Having competed under DDT Pro Wrestling during the initial stages of his career, Omega is set to make his return to the promotion for the first time since November of 2019 when he and now-former AEW Women's Champion Riho made their return to DDT and competed in a tag team match.

Omega, despite being done with New Japan Pro Wrestling in early 2019, will be making his return to The Land of the Rising Sun in June. However, as of now, Omega's opponent for Peter Pan hasn't been announced and it remains interesting to be seen who he steps into the ring with.

What's next for Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will be on-course to defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles once again at the upcoming AEW: Revolution pay-per-view on the 29th of February.