Kenny Omega to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Inner Circle member on this week's AEW Dynamite

The Elite member won the title back in 2019 by defeating Rey Fenix in Lucha Libre AAA.

All Elite Wrestling has announced yet another exciting match for this week's edition of Dynamite, as Kenny Omega is set to defend his AAA Mega Championship on Wednesday night against The Inner Circle's Sammy Guevara.

Omega vs Guevara set for this week's Dynamite

In August of 2019, Kenny Omega made his debut for Lucha Libre AAA and within the first two months of his tenure with the promotion, the former leader of the Bullet Club won the AAA Mega Championship by defeating Rey Fenix at Heroes Inmortales XIII.

Omega, who has already had successful title defenses over the likes of Jack Evans and Dragon Lee, is now scheduled to put his title on the line against Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara on this week's episode of Dynamite.

This week's edition of Dynamite was originally supposed to host for the Blood and Guts Match between The Elite and The Inner Circle. However, despite that match being postponed, we will get to witness a clash between members of the respective factions.

What's in store for this week's Dynamite?

This week AEW Dynamite will feature a segment between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho, as the two veterans are set to confront each other. Cody Rhodes will also be in action against Jimmy Havoc in another singles match.

The rest of the card features Luchasaurus against Wardlow in a Lumberjack Match, whereas, The Best Friends will face The Lucha Brothers in a Parking Lot Brawl.