Kevin Nash's text messages brought to light in ongoing Hollywood lawsuit

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was thrust into the spotlight this week. The veteran's text messages with actress Amber Heard were shown in court as part of a lawsuit involving Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard after the latter accused Depp of abuse in a Washington Post article in 2018. Depp has demanded $50 million in damages against the 35-year-old star's claim.

Nash's name is now involved in the trial as text messages between himself and Heard in 2014 were shown in court this week. The chat history in question allegedly led to Depp becoming insecure and suspicious.

Femme @FemCondition Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp was insanely jealous.

Texts show he was upset she was at a wrap party in November, 2014 all night.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard at a wrap party in November, 2014.

Was Depp jealous, or was Depp reasonably insecure, suspicious and unsure? Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp was insanely jealous. Texts show he was upset she was at a wrap party in November, 2014 all night. Meanwhile, Amber Heard at a wrap party in November, 2014. Was Depp jealous, or was Depp reasonably insecure, suspicious and unsure? https://t.co/lGLqmuL7DW

Kevin Nash comments on the passing of Scott Hall

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall sadly passed away on March 14, 2022, after suffering three heart attacks due to a dislodged blood clot.

The Bad Guy and Kevin Nash were the closest of friends in real life as they collectively formed the legendary faction nWo alongside Hulk Hogan.

Nash took to Instagram to pay tribute to his long-time friend and tag team partner after Hall's passing.

"If I may quote my friend [Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson] 3rd day in 4 that I made sure I found my Anchor," Nash wrote. "This tells me I'm going to be okay. The outpouring of love for Scott has been my sedative. To my family and friends who have personally reached out I love you all so much. To Scott's family I'm here 24/7 if you need anything. Life goes on......just won't be as 'Sweet." (H/T Instagram)

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. https://t.co/jKRUehYMBF

Although Hall is no longer by Nash's side physically, the bond that the two superstars shared over the years will spiritually keep Razor well and truly alive.

