Kevin Nash: Is the WWE legend open to an NWO reunion?

Kevin Nash was a game-changer in the wrestling industry. Many wrestling legends joined Nash alongside Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan in the NWO.

WWE recently telecasted its season premiere episode of Monday Night RAW, which saw the main event celebrate the 25th anniversary of D-Generation-X. This celebration was trending everywhere and was the talk of the town. Another such platform where this topic was discussed was Kevin Nash's Kliq this podcast.

During the podcast, Kevin Nash discussed the possibility of an NWO reunion. He also mentioned that WWE wanted to do something with the NWO at WrestleMania 38 to pay tribute to Scott Hall.

"I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don't want to break down [crying] on TV. It's not time yet, I know that. That's my opinion, and I'm entitled to that".

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away a few weeks prior leading up to WrestleMania 38.

Kevin Nash and the NWO gave a nostalgic feeling to WrestleMania 31

In 2015, Sting returned to the WWE and challenged Triple H to a match at WrestleMania 31. The base of the rivalry went from a story between the two superstars to a story between the two companies. Triple H vs. Sting became WWE vs WCW.

At The Showcase of The Immortals, Sting was in control of the match when D-Generation-X stormed in to rescue Triple H. Moments later, when Sting was down and out and The Game was about to finish the job, the NWO made a surprise appearance.

As soon as the faction's music hit, fans were filled with nostalgia and it was the Monday Night Wars all over again. The fans saw the NWO brawl with DX, something they never saw in the 1990s. The match ended with Triple H defeating Sting with both groups in the ring as Triple H and Sting shook hands.

