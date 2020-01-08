Kevin Nash reveals graphic rehab photos

Rick Ucchino

Jan 08, 2020

It's been a long road to recovery for the WWE Hall of Famer

Kevin Nash recently came out and said that he has retired from professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer could not believe his retirement was making news this week. Writing on Twitter:

"How after wrestling once in 2 years as a favor is it news I'm retired? I had a knee replacement and stem cell therapy to heal my wounds. Now I'm in the best physical shape as far as function than I've been since 1986 when I destroyed my right knee. I worked 29 years on one leg."

Today we found out just how severe that leg was. 'Big Daddy Cool' once again took to Twitter to let fans know just what he's been going through over the last couple of years:

"The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training has been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters **** off. To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love."

As you can see in the photos below, it's been a long road to recovery for the big man.

Nash shared these graphic photos on Twitter.

Nash's final match was on January 23rd, 2016 for a Legends of Wrestling Entertainment Dome Show. The last time he ever wrestled for the WWE was in the 2014 Royal Rumble.