Kevin Owens bids farewell to PWG's home arena; AEW star responds

19 Nov 2019

In a recent episode of WWE Ride Along, Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali and Apollo Crews went to visit the American Legion Hall in Reseda, California which was once the home arena of Pro Wrestling Guerilla(PWG). For those unaware, PWG is a well-reputed independent pro-wrestling promotion in North America which has featured famous wrestlers from all over the world including Owens himself.

When Owens found out that they were going to close down the venue, he took Ali and Crews along with him to see the building for the last time. He gave an account of the incident on his Twitter account.

I’m so thankful I had the chance to go back before it was completely gone. I can’t properly put into words how important @OfficialPWG and that building were in my career. https://t.co/jvMciW1Ejq — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 18, 2019

AEW star Matt Jackson who was a part of a faction along with his brother Nick, Adam Cole and Owens replied to Owens's post by saying that the venue was one of a kind with "an unmatched atmosphere."

A one of a kind place with an unmatched atmosphere. There’ll never be another. — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) November 19, 2019

Owens reminisces

Upon entering the venue, the three Superstars walked beside a door and Ali asked Owens if that was the place where the backstage segments and promos were shot. Owens showed the door and mentioned that he cut one of his famous promos in PWG standing beside the door.

Yeah, the Champion of the Universe promo that I cut five years before I won the Universal title was right here against this door.

Owens also talked about a humorous incident that they faced when he had a ladder match with Sami Zayn.

Me and Generico[Sami Zayn] had a ladder match. They hung the title from that(pointing to a vent at the ceiling). He goes up to get it, dude, he tries to pull the title and it gets snagged on whatever it was attached to. Finally, he pulls and the whole vent comes down. That's how he won the match.

Ali said that he was glad that Owens had a chance to come back and pay his final respect to the venue to which a nostalgic Owens replied that this building created an impact on a lot of wrestler's careers including his own.

