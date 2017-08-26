WWE News: Kevin Owens claims Neville is one of the best in the world

KO shows ultimate respect to fellow WWE Superstar

Showing respect.

What's the story?

In a recent Tweet, former United States Champion Kevin Owens paid a huge amount of respect to fellow WWE Superstar and current Cruiserweight Champion, Neville.

The Tweet has since been retweeted over 1000 times by Owens' followers who are clearly in agreement with his judgment on the High Flying Brit.

Just me having a chat with one of the absolute best wrestlers on the planet. https://t.co/GdzVVDaioz — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 25, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens and Neville's WWE careers have largely mirrored each other, with both former Indie starts making huge impacts on WWE's developmental territory known as NXT.

Neville was a long reigning champion down in Florida, eventually losing the belt to Sami Zayn before showing off his advanced skills on the main roster.

That was, incidentally, the same night Owens made his own NXT debut, coming out to celebrate with Zayn and then turning heel on his former best friend.

The heart of the matter

In his tweet, Owens shared a photograph of himself and Neville sitting backstage in conversation. Accompanying the photo is a caption that reads ''Just me having a chat with one of the absolute best wrestlers on the planet''.

These are the days in which kayfabe isn't so strictly followed, so KO's kind words towards a fellow WWE competitor won't be seen as too out of the ordinary. In fact, most people who have since interacted with the tweet seem to agree with his comments.

What's next?

For now, Owens and Neville are on different brands so an onscreen follow up to the tweet seems unlikely.

Although if the two ever did form a tag team at some point in the future it would likely be an engaging partnership of contrasting styles and arrogant aggression.

Author's take

It is difficult for any wrestling fan to disagree with Owen's respectful words towards Neville. From an in-ring stand point alone, the current King of the Cruiserweights stands head and shoulders above most of his fellow roster.

Not only did he take NXT by storm, but he has also built a reputation on the main roster as a unique and special talent.

Neville's mic skills have also come on tremendously. Few gave his heel turn a chance initially as his look and move set appeared to be better suited to the babyface role. But with some slight tweaks to his attitude and tone of voice, Neville is also excelling as one of the best villains in the business right now.