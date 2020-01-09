Kevin Owens gets emotional discussing his WWE debut on The Bump (Video)

Jan 09, 2020 IST

Kevin Owens was this week's in-studio guest on The Bump

Kevin Owens discussed lots of topics from his WWE career on the latest episode of The Bump, including the time that his wife filmed a video of his son reacting to his confrontation with John Cena on RAW in May 2015.

After the footage was played on the big screen in the studio, the former Universal Champion became emotional as he revealed for the first time that he recently saw the full 15-minute video, which included his wife’s reaction to his appearance.

“I’ve watched the entire fifteen minutes and, as great as it is to see him react that way, the part that always gets to me is the way she reacts, because she was there for a lot of bad stuff. To get to see them react that way, that was awesome, and I didn’t know you guys would have that video.”

You can check out the segment from the 31:00 mark of the video below.

Kevin Owens’ current WWE status

Since the 2019 draft took place in October, Kevin Owens has established himself as one of the top babyfaces on the RAW roster.

The latest episode of RAW saw Owens join forces with new ally Samoa Joe, as well as the returning Big Show, to defeat Seth Rollins and AOP via disqualification in a six-man tag match.