Kevin Owens' heinous act to cost Randy Orton his match vs. Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown? Chances explored 

WWE Superstar Randy Orton returned at the 2025 Elimination Chamber to get back at his former ally Kevin Owens. The Viper stopped The Prizefighter from further destroying Sami Zayn after the Unsanctioned Match between the Canadians. While KO eventually managed to escape Orton’s wrath thanks to the security officials, he could pull off a heinous trick against The Apex Predator on this week’s edition of SmackDown.

Kevin Owens turned heel during the closing stages of the 2024 Bad Blood after Cody Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns. A rogue KO then feuded with Randy, eventually injuring the 14-time World Champion after delivering a Piledriver to Randy during a brawl on SmackDown last November.

Now, Randy Orton is back to collect his dues from Owens. The Viper is scheduled to face Carmelo Hayes on this week’s edition of SmackDown. Although Orton may not fall for Melo’s sneaky pinfall rollup this time around, there is a chance that KO may cause a distraction, which may allow ‘Him’ to steal another win. Hayes previously defeated Randy in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match last year that also involved Tama Tonga.

Notably, The Prizefighter had reached the doorsteps of Sami Zayn ahead of their Unsanctioned Match in Toronto. He posted a video of himself from outside Sami's house on X. The former Universal Champion issued threats in the video and blamed his frenemy for the consequences that awaited the RAW Superstar.

Now, KO could perform the heinous act once again and pull up outside Orton’s house this time. This would be the perfect setup for an opportunist like Hayes to land a vicious blow and pin The Apex Predator. While this is a significant possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Randy Orton to injure Kevin Owens during their potential match at WrestleMania 41?

Kevin Owens has been a loose cannon ever since he turned heel. The Prizefighter has used the Package Piledriver on multiple superstars and also tried to execute the banned move on Shawn Michaels during the contract signing segment ahead of his Ladder Match against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble. Moreover, he also stole the Winged Eagle Title last December.

Randy Orton has already hinted that he is ready to bring back his Legend Killer mode and completely destroy KO. He almost landed a Punt Kick on the former United States Champion in Toronto but was stopped by the security officials seconds before his boot made contact with Owens’ skull.

If the two men get a spot at WrestleMania 41, this foreshadowing could see the light of day in Las Vegas. The company could use this setup to give The Viper a big win and send KO on a kayfabe injury hiatus. However, this is also speculative at this point.

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the former friends on the Road to The Show of Shows.

