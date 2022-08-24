Kevin Owens jokes he will never fight 50-year-old WWE Superstar

Kevin Owens cutting a promo on WWE TV

Kevin Owens heaped major praise on fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth in his latest tweet.

Kevin Owens and R-Truth took a road trip to Toronto during WWE's recent tour to Canada. Owens shared a video from their road trip and it looks like the duo had tons of fun.

The video received a response from WWE's The Bump host Matt Camp, who said that he would like to see more of Owens and Truth. He went on to suggest a team name for the duo: "Fight The Truth." Owens didn't seem thrilled with the suggestion and said that he "would never fight the Truth." He then suggested another name for a possible team-up with the former 24/7 Champion.

Check out Camp's tweet and Owens' response to the same:

"I would never Fight the Truth. I love Truth. Your suggestion makes no sense. Fight For Truth. There, way better. So close, yet so far, Matt," Owens wrote in his tweet.

How did WWE fans react to Kevin Owens' tweet about R-Truth?

Kevin Owens and R-Truth are seemingly quite close in real life, judging by their Twitter interactions. Owens' amusing tweet stating that he would never fight Truth received several responses from the WWE Universe. Check out some of those replies below:

Brittt @brittylovesluke @FightOwensFight Has he seen you recently trying to prove Ezekiel is Elias these last few months?! (Btw, I agree with you!!!) @FightOwensFight Has he seen you recently trying to prove Ezekiel is Elias these last few months?! (Btw, I agree with you!!!)

Jeffrey Ring @RingItOn1993 @FightOwensFight Okay but hear me out you've been fueding with @IAmNotEliasWWE so Fight The Truth would actually work... right? Also I love @RonKillings , have ever since I saw him in TNA. Dude can really go. @FightOwensFight Okay but hear me out you've been fueding with @IAmNotEliasWWE so Fight The Truth would actually work... right? Also I love @RonKillings, have ever since I saw him in TNA. Dude can really go.

It's interesting to note that Truth and Owens have faced off just once on WWE TV so far. The bout in question took place on the May 26, 2015 edition of WWE Main Event, and was a dark match. It ended with Owens picking up a pinfall victory over Truth.

Owens is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW and is doing quite well for himself, having returned to his 'Prizefighter' gimmick. He has had an incredibly successful 2022 so far, with the highlight being his WrestleMania 38 showdown against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The duo headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 where Austin defeated Owens in his first match in 19 years.

What do you think? Would you like to see a brief tag team run featuring Owens and R-Truth on WWE TV, somewhere down the line?

