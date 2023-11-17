Kevin Owens to return from suspension and attack 20-year veteran on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the chances

WWE SmackDown may have seen the birth of a new rivalry last week. Kevin Owens might wreak havoc this week on the blue brand after last week's suspension.

Since becoming the General Manager of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis has made the show his own. In his very first move, he brought Kevin Owens to SmackDown. However, since then, things between them have been a little rough.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis allowed Kevin Owens to be at the commentary table only on one condition. The condition was that Owens could not lay his hands on anyone.

Owens has always been a hot-headed person, and that was seen last Friday. The former Universal Champion attacked Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. After this incident, Aldis suspended Owens for breaking the rules.

Owens, being the hot-tempered person he is, could soon get into an altercation with General Manager Aldis. It may not be a physical one, as WWE would like to save it for a bigger show.

Nick Aldis explains the reason behind suspending Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown last week

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis was not happy with Kevin Owens' antics and suspended him. The General Manager has now revealed the reason behind his decision.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion spoke about the incident with the former Universal Champion. He claimed that he had no choice but to suspend him.

“So I said, ‘Look, you have to be a leader to the locker room. You have to rise above juvenile provocation, and you have to set an example for our young superstars, and not get physical, not get involved in matches, not influence the outcome of WWE contests, particularly at such a pivotal moment in the calendar leading into Survivor Series.’ He didn’t follow through with that, and I had no choice but to follow through with my word, which was, if you do, I have no choice but to suspend you. So he left me no choice. Certainly not a nefarious thing, certainly not a malicious thing. It's just my word, and my word is my bond, and as a professional, I had no choice," Nick Aldis said. [H/T Fightful]

This week's SmackDown will be super interesting to watch. Only time will tell what Kevin Owens will do after his suspension from the blue brand.

