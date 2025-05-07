Kevin Owens to return to WWE next month? What we know following massive hint

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been going through a rough patch lately. He was set to compete in a singles bout at WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton. However, a real-life injury forced KO to withdraw, and the match was nixed.

Ad

The Prizefighter hasn’t made any appearances on WWE television since announcing his injury on the April 4th edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania. Reports suggest that the injury is serious and the former champion is not expected to return anytime soon.

However, WWE may have confirmed Kevin Owens’s return to the Stamford-based promotion next month after the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event. The company’s site has been officially advertising KO for the Friday, June 13th edition of SmackDown, which will emanate from Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

Ad

Trending

Kevin Owens advertised for SmackDown! (Credit: WWE.com)

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

It remains unclear what Owens might do on the blue brand if he does return. It could be a one-off appearance, but chances are that The Prizefighter might be removed from advertising closer to the show. It's worth noting that KO is not announced for any show before or after any weekly show or PLE, other than June 13.

Ad

Kevin Owens shares details about his potential WWE return

While speaking on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, Kevin Owens opened up about his return to television following his fatal neck injury. The former Universal Champion expectedly gave a timeline ranging between eight months and even a year.

“I haven’t talked to the surgeon or anything like that yet. I’m going to do all that on Monday. I mean, I know that most of the people who have gone through similar things have probably, you know, six months to eight months to a year. So, I would assume within that range, but I don’t really know. Like I said, it’s all really new right now,” Owens said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Kevin Owens actually returns on SmackDown next month or if World Wrestling Entertainment will remove the listing when the show approaches; only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More