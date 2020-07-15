Kevin Owens reveals why he was denied a move to WWE NXT

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic names in the industry today. However, he has not seen himself involved in a compelling feud since WrestleMania 36. Kevin Owens only recently returned to RAW after spending some time away from tapings due to the sike in COVID-19 cases.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Kevin Owens revealed that he is open to a move to NXT. He asserted that he has vocally expressed his desire to go back to the Black and Gold brand and is excited about the possibilities. However, Vince McMahon and Triple H are yet to get on the same page as Kevin Owens when it comes to this idea.

Anytime, man. Just don’t take my eye out! https://t.co/3QCJq6JEov — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 7, 2020

Why Kevin Owens wants to move to NXT and how did WWE react?

Talking about a potential move to NXT, Kevin Owens revealed that he for a while he thought he was going back to NXT. He is also unaware of the time period of his plausible NXT run.

Kevin Owens further revealed that the backstage decision concerning the idea caused him to continue his run on RAW. However, he is hopeful of getting an opportunity to go on NXT and do what he is needed.

"For a while there, it looked like I was going to head back to NXT. I had even discussed it with Vince McMahon and stuff like that. I was excited about it, I don't know if it would have been a long or short term thing. I've been vocal about wanting to go back there because I'd love to help make it grow even more and help make it as big as it can get and make it, so we have three brands people know about. I would love for people to be just as aware of NXT as they are about Raw and SmackDown. I would have loved to be a part of that, but some decisions were made that I had to stay put on Raw and SmackDown. That's fine, but I would love the chance to go back."

"I talk to Triple H pretty regularly, and we bring it up once in a while. It's just about timing. There's a lot of opportunities. The landscape of WWE is changing quite a bit through this situation, and I think it's going to keep evolving. The ideal scenario for me would be for NXT to be viewed as a third brand, and if it's not already, it's pretty close. I'd love to be a part of anything. I love to contribute to SmackDown, to Raw, to NXT. I just want to go where I'm needed and try to make a difference."

It is fair for Kevin Owens to want a move back to NXT. Finn Balor's move to the Black and Gold brand was welcomed by the WWE Universe. The same could happen if Kevin Owens moves from RAW to SmackDown, even if it's for a short period of time.