Kevin Owens reveals whose idea was it to hit him with a pie in hilarious RAW segment

Owens finally spills the beans, 4 years after the segment happened on RAW.

Owens had almost managed to escape the hullabaloo, before being attacked with a pie.

Kevin Owens gets attacked with a pie

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently appeared on The AJ Awesome Show. The host of the show asked the former Universal Champion about a hilarious backstage segment that took place on the July 4, 2016 edition of Monday Night RAW. The segment featured a food fight among a bunch of WWE Superstars. Owens managed to come out of the fight unscathed, but was attacked with a pie during the closing moments of the segment.

Owens said that it was Vince McMahon who threw the pie at him. Owens went on to explain that even though Vince didn't do it himself, he was the one who made the decision that someone should do it to Owens:

The only answer I can give people is that in the end, even if it wasn’t him who physically did it, the one who ultimately threw the pie at me is Vince McMahon. Because he’s the one who decided that pie was going to hit me in the face. And he wasn’t there physically to do it, but he’s the one who made it happen. That would be the answer.

You can check out the entire segment HERE. The fight kicked off when The Miz was attacked with some chocolate syrup after he declared that a food fight wasn't going to happen, and ended when Kane and Big Show hit Heath Slater with a Double Chokeslam on a table. Owens, who hid under a table to escape the mess, was attacked with a pie by someone whose face wasn't shown on the camera.