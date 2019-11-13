Kevin Owens sends heartfelt thank you to former WWE Champion on Twitter

Rey Mysterio joined forces with Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman

Kevin Owens teamed with Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman to defeat The O.C. at the WWE Amsterdam live event on November 12.

Following the match, the former Universal Champion took to Twitter to say it was “an absolute honor” to share the ring with the legendary Mysterio, describing the moment as a high point of his career.

I’ve experienced lots of highs and lows in this industry over the past 20 years.



Getting to team with this guy tonight definitely belongs in the “highs” category!



An absolute honor.



Thank you, @reymysterio. pic.twitter.com/pH5fz4qjyU — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 12, 2019

Has Kevin Owens ever faced Rey Mysterio?

According to wrestling stats database Cagematch.net, Kevin Owens’ only previous match with or against Rey Mysterio came in April 2018 at the Greatest Royal Rumble, where both men competed in a 50-man Royal Rumble.

Mysterio entered the match at #28, lasting a total of 20 minutes, while Owens entered much later at #46, lasting just 10 minutes, so their paths did not cross.

What’s next for both Superstars?

Kevin Owens teamed with Seth Rollins, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford to defeat Imperium’s WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner on the most recent episode of RAW, and he has been confirmed as one of the five RAW representatives who will face Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

As for Rey Mysterio, the masked Superstar will take part in one of the biggest matches of his career at Survivor Series when he goes one-on-one with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

