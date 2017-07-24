Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles (c) – US Championship Match, WWE Battleground 2017 Results and Analysis

Another huge title change took place at WWE Battleground.

AJ Styles put his title on the line against an old foe

The big rematch for the US Title started off with AJ Styles taking a few early shots from Kevin Owens who tried to go for an early submission. AJ recovered and hit KO with an arm drag.

KO went for a pin after a few minutes of brawling but failed to secure the three count. He then caught AJ in yet another headlock and just keeps him there, mouthing off about how he is really the "phenomenal one". Styles broke free from the lock but got caught with a senton from KO. Styles missed with a phenomenal forearm and got caught in a devastating DDT from KO followed by another headlock.

AJ got in control as he escaped from the hold and sent KO crashing into the canvas. Styles went for a neck-breaker but failed to pull it off. KO made an unsuccessful attempt at a pin and was hit with a neck-breaker this time. Kevin Owens went for a cannonball followed by another unsuccessful pin. AJ got lifted up to the top rope but he countered the Superplex into a sunset flip but after KO blocked it, AJ hit him with a torture rack into a blue thunder bomb. AJ failed to capitalise with a kick-out from KO.

Again AJ was lifted to the top rope but he managed to slip out sending KO straight into the turnbuckle. Kevin Owens recovered before hitting AJ with a Pele kick followed by AJ trying for a Styles Clash but was thrown onto the referee by KO. AJ caught KO in a calf crusher as the referee lay on the floor. KO reversed it into a cross face before AJ reversed it into a cross face of his own. Kevin Owens somehow went for a pin from the submission and the referee made the three count.

It seemed like both men had their shoulders down and the referee chose KO as the winner. There were no replays played and the commentators too did little to point out to the possible botch that may have been made.

Check it out below and decide for yourself:

Result: Kevin Owens (c) def. AJ Styles to win the WWE US Championship.