Kevin Owens vs AJ Styles, United States Championship, WWE Backlash 2017 Winner and analysis

The most anticipated match of the Backlash card is over. Who walked out the United States Champion?

by Rohit Nath News 22 May 2017, 07:06 IST

Was AJ Styles able to win his second championship in WWE?

The Chicago crowd was clearly more pro-AJ Styles. The two started off technical and slow, with Owens taunting the former WWE champion. The crowd even started chants of “Stupid idiot” directed at Owens.

The two had a relatively slower paced bout with exchanging offences. KO slowed things down even more with a headlock. Styles countered these moves with a series of strikes. Styles went for the Styles Clash, but Owens escaped, so Styles hit the ushigoroshi instead.

Styles teased a Styles clash from the apron, but Owens escaped and threw him towards the steel steps. Owens had hurt his leg during the match and he seemed to have working on his right leg shortly after that

A spot from the top turnbuckles saw Styles counter Owens’ attempt into a powerbomb. He went for the Phenomenal Forearm but his leg gave out and he slipped down. Owens started taunting Styles but The Phenomenal One slapped him. After this, Styles attempted a top rope suplex but Owens countered it into a fisherman’s suplex.

Outside again, AJ gave a suplex to Owens onto the aprons. Owens threw Styles over the barricade, and when attempting to get back in attacked Owens. Styles attempted a Styles Clash on the announcer's desk but the champion swept his leg down. Owens then went back into the ring as the referee was counting and won the match by count out.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com