Kevin Patrick: Who is WWE RAW's newest commentator?

Kevin Patrick is a name on the mind of every WWE fan since the latest announcement made by WWE. The Irish announcer was declared as the next play-by-play commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Corey Graves. If you don't know who Kevin Patrick is, we've got you covered.

Kevin Patrick's roots are in Dublin, Ireland. He started his career with Ireland's national broadcasting company known as RTE. During his time there, he covered events like the 2004 Olympic games and some world-class soccer events.

In 2009, he moved to the United States and has worked with companies like Big Ten Network, the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, beIN SPORTS, CNN International, and Sirius XM.

In March 2021, he made his debut a few hours before RAW with his colleague Sarah Schreiber. Since then, he has been a constant on the show. The Irish announcer did backstage interviews on RAW, where he is a fixed co-host of RAW Talk. He has also tasted championship success by winning the WWE 24/7 Championship.

He will now join Corey Graves at the commentary table as he becomes the voice of Monday Night RAW. Kevin Patrick took to Twitter to share his excitement with the WWE Universe.

Fellow Irish star and former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to wish him well.

Kevin Patrick will join the commentary table on the season premiere of WWE RAW

The change in the commentary teams will be effective from the season's premiere episodes of each brand starting with SmackDown this Friday Night. For Kevin Patrick, his first day as the voice of RAW begins next Monday night.

The card for Monday is stacked with some huge matches and segments on display. The talk of the town is definitely the reunion and 25th anniversary of the most notorious group in WWE history, D-Generation X.

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns will return to Monday Night Raw leading his Bloodline. 'The Almighty' Bobby Lashley will put his United States Championship on the line against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Austin Theory will go one-on-one with his former mentor and friend Johnny Gargano.

Being the season premiere, one can expect a lot more surprises, returns or huge moments on top of those already announced. In a recent interview, Triple H stated it is his chance now to pick the flavor of the ice cream, and that can indeed be seen with the overall change the WWE fans have noticed with the product.

