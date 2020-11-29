The Undertaker should be allowed to run WWE shows, according to former WCW pro-wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan. In an interview on VOC Nation's "In the Room" podcast, Sullivan said he believes The Undertaker should be allowed to run things if WWE want to fix their ratings. Sullivan also spoke on the topic of kayfabe, and The Undertaker's role in maintaining it.

Catch a must listen interview with WCW's a Kevin Sullivan on this week's @intheroomshow with @bradyhicks and @thestro. Would WCW have survived without Russo?

Subcribe on iTunes: https://t.co/YTgV4T8MW7

Non Apple users: https://t.co/1wQQQ0CKx1 — VOC Nation Radio (@vocnation) November 25, 2020

Speaking on the In the Room podcast, the "Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan named The Undertaker, or Mark Calaway, as the man to run things in WWE. He believes that if Vince McMahon gave Undertaker free reign over the booking and running of WWE's shows, he would turn the business around in six months.

"If I was Vince McMahon, I would ask (the Undertaker) ‘what do you need and we’ll give it to you and stay out of your way and you book it.’ I think the Undertaker would turn that business around in six months." H/t Wrestle Zone

The Undertaker drew money because he followed kayfabe

Kevin Sullivan also discussed the lack of kayfabe in today's pro-wrestling product and how, despite the generation's talent being far beyond his own, their lack of respect for kayfabe has been their downfall.

Sullivan even took the example of The Undertaker, who he believes has drawn the most money in professional wrestling history, despite being gone for so long.

"These kids are the greatest athletes of any generation. They’re fabulous… Look at the guy who has drawn the most money in the history of wrestling. Nobody has drawn as much money as the Undertaker for as long as he’s gone, ever. Ever. Just this year he decided to get on social media. Do you think guys that have great matches (are supposed to) get on social media and say ‘brother we had a barn burner tonight, it was wonderful, thank you very much, see you next week.’ I mean it’s like going to a movie – the willing suspension of disbelief… The problem I have, is because they are much more talented – they are so far above our generation – if they would watch what they would say a little they would be better off. That’s my opinion and everybody has an opinion." H/t Wrestle Zone

To be honest, Kevin Sullivan's idea of having The Undertaker run WWE's shows would be amazing. The Deadman would make for an interesting general manager, mainly because we don't know how he would come out. Would he take on his persona as The Phenom, The American Badass or just his own self as Mark Calaway.