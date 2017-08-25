Kicks n' Clicks: This week in WWE Superstars' Instagram posts (August 13-19)

The best clicks from the week of August 13-19.

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 18:43 IST

Jinder Mahal is far more than a transitional champion

It's that time again where we take a stroll down social media lane and find some of the very best in Instagram posts from your favourite WWE Superstars.

Some Superstars use Instagram as a platform to connect with fans, others use it to mingle with the fans and some just use it to release some steam and provide followers with some much needed comic relief.

Here's a look back at the best WWE Superstar Instagram posts from the week of August 13, through August 19.

#10 Every girl's crazy about a sharp dressed man

Every girl is crazy for a sharp dressed man, and every girl is crazy for #yaboi #jamesellsworth #duh #wwe #summerslam #sdlive A post shared by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

James Ellsworth is 100% proof that anyone can make it to the WWE. How this guy continues to collect a paycheck with a WWE logo on it is beyond me. I had fun with the first couple of times when he got slaughtered by Strowman and all, but now it's just gotten completely ridiculous.

Nevertheless, I cannot fault a man for taking advantage of such a huge opportunity. Regardless if he's jobbing to monsters or chasing Carmella around in the dressing room, James is still getting paid and travelling the world. I can't hate him for that.