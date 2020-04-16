Killer Kross' name in WWE revealed

The former IMPACT star will continue to wreak havoc under a new name..

Kross just made a huge splash by taking out Tommaso Ciampa!

A new name for the latest recruit

Killer Kross has made a huge splash on his official debut on NXT this week. The former IMPACT star, who was signed by WWE in February this year, took out Tommaso Ciampa who was talking about the Final Beat match last week against Johnny Gargano. Now, his name in the company has been revealed.

The arrival of Kross was being teased for some time now, with vignettes airing in the past few weeks and most famously in a segment featuring Triple H, Gargano and Ciampa. Kross and his girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, were spotted in the background as Gargano and Candice LeRae exited after the match.

This week, the final segment of NXT had a dejected Tommaso Ciampa explaining what happened in the Final Beat match last week. After LeRae's interference, Gargano defeated The Blackheart and ended their rivalry. But before he could finish, Kross pounced and laid him out in a vicious assault.

Now, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has revealed that the former IMPACT star will go by a new name according to the WWE Shop. He will now be known by the name of Karrion Kross in WWE. Here is a screenshot of the T-Shirt which was put on the website.

It's a pretty cool T-shirt as well

Who is Killer Kross?

Kross is one of the most travelled wrestlers in the world at the moment having represented Lucha Underground, IMPACT Wrestling and Major League Wrestling being some of the big promotions he has wrestled for.

He already worked for WWE in 2015 when he teamed with Darren Young in an episode of RAW facing off against The Ascension. It is evident that he will be teamed up with his real-life girlfriend, Scarlett Bordeaux, in WWE as she was spotted with him last week after the Final Beat match and also after the attack on Ciampa tonight as well.

Kross is surely set up for a big push in NXT with The Blackheart being his first feud on the brand. This feud is sure to have the NXT Universe on the edge of their seats!