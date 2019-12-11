King Corbin says The Rock best on the mic, CM Punk reacts

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 12:44 IST SHARE

Punk is up there!

King Corbin was a guest on WWE Backstage and was lucky enough to be interviewed with CM Punk in attendance. Booker T asked him about it felt being in the ring with The Rock. Corbin said it was a very special moment and said he was one of the best ever on the mic.

CM Punk, sitting next to Corbin, reacted when Corbin said that there was a very select list and Punk said thank you. He explained further,

"It was truly a special moment. Because I'm getting to share the ring with an Icon. If you're ever around him, there's something about him that makes you go, 'this dude is a star.' Even, if you didn't know who he is. If he were to walk into a room, you'll be like..woah! That dude is special. It was just a cool moment to be in the ring with him."

Corbin then turned to Punk and said,

"He is just one of the best ever on the mic. There's a few people you put into that category...these are the best dudes ever on the mic. (Punk says thank you and has a laugh with Paige.)...Like You (Punk)...The Pipebomb, there are very few people who can do that. Now I owe him (The Rock) a beating!

Corbin praises The Rock for the most part and also puts CM Punk in the same category. His comments were on the ball and appreciative of those who came before him.