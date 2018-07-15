WWE News: Kofi Kingston addresses rumours of New Day breaking up

Could we see this group splitting up soon?

What's the story?

There has been much talk about The New Day superstars, especially Big E, getting a massive singles push from WWE of late. In light of these statements, many have speculated that The New Day could be on the verge of a breakup very soon indeed.

Kofi Kingston spoke to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section and claimed that The New Day did not have to split up for the guys to get singles pushes. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the latest update.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day has been featured in many singles bouts of late. Big E was part of the Gauntlet match to determine AJ Styles' next WWE Championship challenger.

Kofi Kingston was an integral part of the Money in the Bank ladder match as well.

The heart of the matter

Kofi Kingston spoke his mind about rumours of a possible break-up of WWE's beloved trio:

All of us want to be top-tier singles champions. That's the goal all the time. Now a lot of people think you have to break up to do that. We're told, 'You know, you have to go your separate ways.' I think that's the dumbest thing in the world. Why would we ever break up? We are stronger as three than we are as one. There is no need for us to break up

Kingston went on to say that we could see the three men Freebird a singles title:

We always talk about having the 'Freebird Rule,' or now the 'New Day Rule,' as singles champions or even with the Money in the Bank briefcase. That would be awesome, too. We bring a different element and aspect to the potential of what a singles championship run could possibly be. Our bread and butter is in our chemistry.

What's next?

The New Day faces SAnitY in a Tables match at the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show.

